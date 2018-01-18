Have a say on changes to school transport plans

THE COUNTY council is inviting residents to provide their views on proposals around changes to the provision of transport to and from school or college for school children and students.

Hampshire County Council currently spends £30 million on Home to School Transport and Post-16 transport for 15,000 students in Hampshire and the proposed changes, if agreed, would see a reduction in transport services.

Councillor Keith Mans, executive lead member for children’s services, said: ‘We would like to know what people think about some proposed changes being considered for managing Home to School Transport in the coming years.’

The consultation on proposed changes to the Home to School Transport Service and Post-16 Transport Service runs until Tuesday, March 13.

For an information pack about the possible options for potential changes and a questionnaire to leave comments visit hants.gov.uk/consultations.