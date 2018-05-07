Hybrid energy ferry nears completion

Have your say

AS PART of a multi-million pound project to improve ferry routes, a environmentally hybrid passenger ferry is being built in Turkey.

Victoria of Wight will join Wightlink’s fleet of passenger ferries this summer and the hybrid energy flagship is currently being finished by contractors in Turkey.

Wightlink Chief Executive Keith Greenfield said: ‘The arrival of Victoria of Wight will herald a new era of cross-Solent travel and increases our capacity to carry more people and freight to and from the Isle of Wight.

‘The hybrid energy propulsion system will mean she will operate quietly and efficiently, with fewer emissions and marks the completion of our £45million project to improve the Portsmouth-Fishbourne route.’

The new boat will have a Costa Coffee shop and a Wight Taste outlet.

Project Director John Burrows said: ‘We look forward to introducing her to Islanders, mainlanders and holidaymakers this summer.’