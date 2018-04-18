Lane closed after crash on M275

The M275 northbound. Credit: Google Maps
DRIVERS are facing delays after one lane of the M275 was closed after a crash.

One lane of the road, heading northbound out of Portsmouth, was closed after an accident just after 5pm.

While it has now been reopened – according to Portsmouth Roads – live traffic updates show queues are still on going.

Transport management service Portsmouth Roads reported the incident on Twitter, saying: ‘M275 NB out of city, RTA lane closure, delays.’

It later said: ‘M275 NB out of city, RTA cleared lane now open.’

A live update from Google Maps indicates slow traffic in rd, northbound on the M275

