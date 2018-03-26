LATEST: M27 re-opens after four-car pile-up

Have your say

A MOTORWAY has re-opened after a four-car pile-up on the M27 near Fareham this morning.

The crash took place in the middle of the rush hour, shortly after 8.20am, between junction 11 and 10, closing all three lanes of the highway.

One of the cars involved in the collision had flipped onto its roof, with firefighters saying two people were injured.

The incident caused delays of up to 90 minutes, with lengthy tailbacks stretching back miles on the westbound carriageway.

Police said one of the people involved has now been summoned to court following the crash.

A spokeswoman said: ‘We were called at 8.24am to a road traffic collision on the M27 at junction 10 involving four vehicles.

‘The vehicles were; a Citroen C1, a Ford Transit, a Nissan Juke and a Skoda Octavia.

‘A 45-year-old man from Southampton has been reported for summons for the offence of driving with an insecure / dangerous load.’

Those hurt suffered minor injuries, the police spokeswoman added.