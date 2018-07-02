MP writes letter over severe train delays

AN MP has expressed her concern for the poor level of service experienced by customers.

Fareham MP Suella Braverman has wrriten to Andy Mellors, managing director of South West Railway, to raise concern for commuters, including many Fareham residents, who have been hit by severe delays, sometimes lasting hours, or cancellations which have left them stranded.

In her letter to Mr Mellors, she asked a number of questions including’ can South Western Railway offer an explanation for the recent disruptions and delays to the service between London Waterloo and Fareham?’

Mrs Braverman said: ‘It is not right that paying customers planning a journey, for work or otherwise, do so with the uncertainty of not knowing if their train will be cancelled, delayed or disrupted.

‘I have written to the Managing director to outline the many concerns of Fareham customers and I look forward to seeing his response.’