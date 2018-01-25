Passengers’ outrage after hours of train delays in Portsmouth

COMMUTERS have reacted with disappointment after trains ground to a standstill this afternoon.

Trains from Portsmouth Harbour were unable to run following a track fault at Hilsea, with delays and cancellations expected until at least 8pm.

According to station announcements, the track fault has been caused by an electrical failure, leaving passengers travelling long-distance stranded at the station.

Replacement buses are currently in operation to get commuters to nearby stations.

John Williams, 65 from Bristol, said: ‘I’ve been here for nearly an hour now – nobody has got any idea what’s going on.

‘The bus services are useful to help locals get around but there’s nothing that will help me and other people travelling long distances.’

Dave Kinloch, 57, said: I arrived at around half past three and have been stuck here ever since.

‘I’m trying to get to Swindon today - I suppose there isn’t much point in getting frustrated because there’s nothing we can do about it, but it is frustrating nonetheless.’

Eddie Cook, 58, said: ‘I told my wife I would be home by 8 - I think she’ll go spare if I’m any later than that.

‘I got to the station at 2pm so it’s been a long few hours with not a lot of information.’

Train services are providing free refreshments for passengers who are stuck on board the trains.