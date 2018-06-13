Police call for volunteers in Gosport to monitor traffic speed

VOLUNTEERS are needed for a community speedwatch scheme by the police.

Gosport Central’s Neighbourhood Policing Team recently held a PACT meeting, to discuss residents’ concerns with speeding coming top.

Now the police are asking for volunteers to help with a scheme to monitor the speed of traffic passing through their area.

If you have some spare time and want to give back to your community please contact PCSO Andy Leeks at andrew.leeks@hampshire.pnn.police.uk and see if you are eligible to join the Community Speedwatch.