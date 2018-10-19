Police called to bus breakdown in Portsmouth

Have your say

OFFICERS were called to a bus breakdown in Portsmouth which is causing some delays.

Police managed traffic at the junction of New Road and Copnor Road due to a First Bus that had broken down.

Police manage traffic in New Road/ Copnor Road

A police spokesman said: ‘We were in the New Road/Copnor Road area this morning to assist with traffic management after a bus broke down.

‘We were called at 9.37am.

‘The bus has since been fixed.’

A spokesman for First Bus said: ‘We can confirm one of our vehicles experienced a technical problem while operating on the Service 2.

‘Passengers were transferred to the next available service for onward travel.

‘Engineers attended the scene and the vehicle has since been recovered.

‘We would like to apologise to customers for the disruption to their journey and thank the police for their assistance in directing the traffic.’