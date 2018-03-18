REGIONAL: Jack-knifed lorry causes early morning delays on M3

Have your say

A LORRY jack-knifed as it travelled along one of the county’s busiest roads this morning.

Police were called to the incident at J6 on the M3 northbound just after 5am – which blocked lanes one and two as drivers tackled the snow.

Officers issued a warning a cordoned off the scene with cones while the vehicle was re-aligned.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Roads Policing said on Twitter at 5.20am: ‘We are dealing with a jack-knifed Lorry on the #M3 northbound J6. It’s blocking lane 1 & 2. Please approach with caution. #24162.’

The road was fully re-opened by 8.45am.