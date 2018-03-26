REGIONAL: Two dead after Hampshire car crash

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after two people were killed in a car crash in Hampshire today.

Police officers were called to a crash in Kings Worthy, Winchester at 1.50am involving a BMW 316 on the A33 Basingstoke Road.

The driver of the car, a 27-year-old man from Basingstoke, and his front seat passenger, a 27-year-old woman from Basingstoke, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The back seat passenger, a 21-year-old woman from Basingstoke, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment.

Sergeant Rik Grant from the Joint Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: ‘We would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or who saw the silver BMW 316 prior to the incident.

‘Any piece of information could help with our investigations, so please get in touch if you think you can help.’

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and the next of kin have been informed.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44180111573.