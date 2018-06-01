ROADWORKS: Next week’s closures on the M27 and A27

Have your say

SECTIONS of two of the region’s busiest roads will be closed next week as maintenance works continue.

In Portsmouth, part of the M27 eastbound carriageway will be closed for three nights from Monday, June 4, from junction 12 to the Portsbridge Roundabout.

Shut between the hours of 10pm and 6am, the road will have sections of its old safety barrier replaced, with refurbishments to the bridge at the Paulsgrove Interchange being made.

A diversion will guide motorists via the A27.

Also on the A27, workers will be renewing road markings throughout the week.

Lane one of the eastbound carriageway, the eastbound entry slip at the Bedhampton junction and the exit slip at the Langstone junction will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, on Monday and Tuesday, June 4 and 5.

In addition, the A27 westbound carriageway between the Langstone and Bedhampton junctions will be closed overnight, 9pm and 6am, on Wednesday and Thursday, June 6 and 7.

Diversions will be in place.