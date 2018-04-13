Roadworks - where to expect delays next week

A NUMBER of roads in the Hampshire area will be affected by roadworks taking place next week, according to Highways England.

On the M27, old sections of the safety barrier and the bridge at junction 12, Portsmouth, will be continuing. Drivers can expect to see narrower lanes and a 50mph speed limit through the area on both carriageways of the M27 and A27 between Farlington and Port Solent. This work will continue until Monday, May 21.

Also on the M27, resurfacing work is set to continue on the westbound carriageway between junction 5, Eastleigh, and junction 3, Southampton – the westbound carriageway from junction 5 to junction 3 will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, until Friday April 20 – with a diversion via the A27.

On the M3, numerous works will be taking place, with new road markings between junctions 4a, Farnborough, and junction 5, Hook, closing the northbound exit slip roads overnight; resurfacing will be taking place southbound between junction 5 to junction 7, with additional resurfacing from junction 7, Basingstoke until junction 9, Winchester.

The A3 in Guildford will have traffic signals at the Dennis Interchange upgraded, as well work to maintain the drainage system. The southbound entry slip road at the Dennis Interchange will be closed overnight, between 10pm and 6am, until Friday, April 27.