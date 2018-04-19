Roof torn off double-decker bus in Emsworth after railway ‘bridge strike’

Have your say

A DOUBLE-DECKER bus lost its roof in a crash in Emsworth this afternoon.

An Emsworth and District bus had its roof torn off after hitting a railway bridge in North Street at about 2pm.

Pictures from the scene – which show a build-up in traffic with the bus’ sliced-off roof left below the bridge – were captured by John Horsman, a passing driver for courier service Stellar Despatch.

Speaking to The News, Emsworth and District director Caren Lea said: ‘Unfortunately a bus travelling light has had a bridge strike.

‘No passengers were on board, there were no injuries and we are currently investigating the incident.’

Traffic along North Street is now flowing freely.