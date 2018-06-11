‘Ryan was a lovely lad’ – Tributes paid to motorcyclist who died in Portsmouth crash

Have your say

TRIBUTES have been paid to a ‘lovely lad’ who died in a motorbike crash.

The 20-year-old man, from Havant, has been named by friends on social media as Ryan White.

He was riding a Yamaha motorbike in Winston Churchill Avenue, in Portsmouth city centre, when he came off the bike.

Police were called at around 1am on Saturday, but he died on the way to hospital.

Friend Shezza Wood paid tribute to Ryan, having seen him just hours before the incident.

She said: ‘He was a lovely lad and motorbike mad.

‘I only saw him a few hours before – I can’t believe he is gone.

‘I’m still in shock. Leigh Park is a close community and this has hit us bad.

‘RIP Ryan – fly high until we meet again.’

Others have taken to social media to pay tribute to Ryan on The News’ Facebook page.

Jenna Stephen said: ‘Thinking of family and friends at this sad time.

‘Fly high mate.’

Lorraine Hunt said: ‘Sleep tight. You were a lovely lad taken too soon.

‘My heart goes out to your mum, dad and brothers.’

Raven Lyness said: ‘Ride in peace fellow biker in arms.’

Daron Wiseman said: ‘My thoughts are with his family and friends.’

Claire Reed said: ‘So very sad – my sincerest condolences to his family.’

Police now want to speak to the rider of a blue motorbike who ‘appeared to be travelling with the Yamaha motorcycle’.

The crash is understood to have happened outside Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

Nabila Choudary, 24 from Portsmouth, passed by the site on Saturday.

She said: ‘It’s really sad that somebody has lost their life in an accident like this – it’s a shame that something like this has happened.’

Sergeant Rik Grant said police are looking for any witnesses to come forward with information.

He said: ‘We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision or anyone who has any information that could help our investigation.

‘In particular, we would like to speak to the rider of a blue coloured motorcycle who appeared to be travelling with the Yamaha motorcycle.’

The man’s next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Call police on 101, quoting Operation Variant.

Alternatively, call the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.