LONG delays are building on the M27 after a crash earlier this morning.

Motorists are facing misery travelling west from Portsmouth today after the collision on the M3 towards Winchester.

The incident has closed off one lane of the highway, causing tailbacks onto the M27.

Traffic is at a crawl between junction 12 at Eastleigh and junction 13 near Chandlers Ford. Junction nine, near Whiteley, has also been hit with delays due to the crash.