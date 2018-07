HOVERCRAFT will not be running between Southsea and the Isle of Wight this morning.

The announcement has been made by Hovertravel as heavy rain and wind batters the Solent.

Taking to Twitter, the service said it was ‘currently suspended’ and advised all passengers ‘regular updates’ are available by phoning 01983 717717.

The Met Office forecasts a high of 20C for the city today, with dark skies and heavy rain expected until 5pm.