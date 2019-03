Have your say

A MOTORCYCLIST involved in an accident in a Gosport road has died, according to police.

Hampshire Constabulary has confirmed that a 19-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in Grange Road earlier today, close to the junction with Howe Road.

Grange Road in Gosport. Picture: Google

READ MORE: Serious motorbike crash in Gosport forces road closure

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101, quoting 44190080860.