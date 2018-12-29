Ticket gates at Portsmouth Harbour station won’t leave ferry users stranded, Wightlink says

A FERRY operator has quashed fears its customers will not be allowed into the city when the train station it shares its terminal with gets ticket barriers next year.

Wightlink has assured passengers they will be able to exit the railway station at Portsmouth Harbour freely when gates are installed to clamp down on fare dodgers.

Users of the firm’s Fast Cat service to and from the Isle of Wight arrive there and exit alongside rail travellers when docking in Portsmouth. Some worried barriers would leave them stranded, with no rail ticket to show.

A spokeswoman for Wightlink said: ‘We are talking to South Western Railways about the introduction of barriers at Harbour station but SWR has assured us that all customers, contractors and visitors to Wightlink's terminal will be allowed through the barriers without having to produce a rail ticket. When the barriers don't have a member of SWR staff in attendance, they will be left open.’