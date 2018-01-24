Train evacuated between Havant and Haslemere

Have your say

A TRAIN was evacuated over a ‘smouldering fire’ on one of its wheel axleboxes.

South Western Railway said the incident between Havant and Haslemere means the London-bound line is blocked.

A statement added: ‘The earlier notification of a train fire has been identified as an equipment failure which is now being attended to.’

Services may be cancelled, delayed or revised up until 4pm.

A train shuttle service will operate between Portsmouth Harbour and Havant.

A National Rail statement added: Trai’n services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 4pm.

‘Our control centre has received reports of a train developing a fault between Havant and Haslemere.

‘We have received confirmation that the 06:15 Portsmouth Harbour to London Waterloo service developed a small smouldering fire in one of its wheel axleboxes which was able to be extinguished quickly by the train crew.

‘The London-bound line is currently blocked as the train cannot presently be moved. An intermittent train service will run between Portsmouth Harbour and Havant.

‘In addition to this there is also a points problem at Fratton, blocking one of the lines through the area.’