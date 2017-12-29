Travelling by train on New Year’s Eve? Here’s everything you need to know

SOUTH Western Railway has announced a contingency timetable for New Year’s Eve.

The news comes after RMT revealed it would be taking strike action on the day.

SWR plans to run around three-quarters of its normal train service, with replacement bus services in place.

Managing director for South Western Railway Andy Mellors said: ‘We are sorry that many of our passengers will find trains much busier than normal on New Year’s Eve.

‘There will be a revised timetable in place and queues are expected at stations due to this unnecessary strike action by the RMT.

‘We have repeatedly assured the RMT that we plan to keep guards on our trains as we know how much a second person is valued by our passengers. We have now put contingency plans in place to keep passengers moving should this strike go ahead.’

For more information and to see a full timetable, go to southwesternrailway.com/plan-my-journey/rmt-strike.