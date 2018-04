Have your say

TWO people have been seriously injured after a collision earlier this afternoon.

Police were called to an incident in Titchfield Road, in Stubbington, this afternoon after two cars crashed into one another.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 1.49pm to reports of a collision on Titchfield Road, Stubbington.

‘A Ford Mondeo and a Lexus were involved.

‘Two people were reported to have suffered serious injuries.’