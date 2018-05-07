Vehicle crashes into front garden in Portsmouth

Have your say

A VEHICLE crashed into the wall of a house earlier this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Meredith Road, Portsmouth at 5.42pm, after the car crashed into the front garden of a house.

A spokewoman from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Firefighters from Southsea and Cosham Fire Stations attended the incident.

‘The vehicle had crashed into the wall and was in the house’s front garden.

‘Everyone was out of the car when the fire crews arrived, so they spent their time making sure the scene was safe.’

Nobody was injured in the incident.