Volunteers on a mission to kill speed

AS PART of the national Community Speedwatch, two dedicated road safety supporters have been monitoring speeding cars along High Street, Old Portsmouth for more than two years.

As Gail Bird and Anna Koor they began their monthly patrols for 2018, Ms Koor said the exercise was all about educating drivers, not punishing them. She said: ‘The limit on this road is 20mph.

‘We pass details on to city police of any drivers exceeding 25mph – they then get a letter about what we do.

‘This isn’t about telling people off, but keeping this busy road safe for everyone.’