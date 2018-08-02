Waterlooville girl, 19, saved by RNLI after she stopped breathing at sea 

A YOUNG swimmer from Waterlooville was saved by the RNLI after she got into difficulty at sea.

The 19-year-old was swimming off West Wittering yesterday when she began to struggle and swallowed ‘a lot’ of water, causing her to stop breathing.

Rescuers from the RNLI – including a team from the Hayling lifeboat station – sprung into action and found her close to the end of the lifeguard-protected beach.

The operation was launched after she had been spotted by West Wittering Estate lifeguards.

When she was recovered from the water not breathing, West Wittering lifeguards started started CPR – before the D-class lifeboat from Hayling Island, an ambulance and a search and rescue helicopter arrived.

The girl started breathing and was given oxygen, before being declared ‘stable’ enough to be taken to hospital via ambulance.

Hayling RNLI helm, Danny MacPherson, said of the rescue: ‘This incident really showed the need for people enjoying a sunny afternoon on a beach to make sure it’s

lifeguard protected and that they swim in the zone between the red and yellow flags.

‘This life was saved by a successful combined rescue effort in which we were glad to assist.’