‘We are thankful he’s still with us’ say friends of Southsea crash victim

FRIENDS of a man hit by a car in Portsmouth say they are glad he is still alive.

A 95-year-old man was left in a life-threatening condition following a crash in Salisbury Road, Southsea on Friday, at around 11am.

Hampshire police has not officially identified him, but one resident in Salisbury Road, who wished to remain anonymous, has identified the man to The News as Jack House, who is a member of the Eastney Cruising Association.

ECA chairman Trevor Clifford says that the club heard that it was him who was injured earlier today.

He said: ‘We had a meeting at the ECA where we were asked if anyone knew Jack House, and were told that he had been seriously injured in a crash.

‘I know Jack very well – when I heard about the accident I was quite upset, because I thought he might have died.’

Jack is currently in intensive care at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

Trevor says that everyone at the ECA is wishing Jack a speedy recovery.

He said: ‘We are all incredibly thankful that he’s still with us.

‘Hopefully he does get better soon – everyone at the club is wishing him all the best.

‘We are just pleased that he is alive.’