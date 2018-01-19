Woman hurt in crash near Cosham McDonald’s

Have your say

A WOMAN was injured as a car and taxi crashed outside one of the city’s main fast-food joints.

Three fire crews from Cosham were called to Portsmouth Road, Cosham, at 2.13pm today after a car and taxi crashed opposite McDonald’s.

A woman, who was a black Vauxhall car, suffered minor injuries and needed to be helped out of her vehicle by firefighters who then provided her with first aid.

Paramedics also arrived and treated the woman for her injuries at the scene.

Alice Barnsley-Parsons from Waterlooville was inside McDonald’s at the time.

She said: ‘We have been sat here for about an hour.

‘The two cars collided, one was coming out as the taxi came around the corner.

‘It looks like the hatchback came off worse.’

Claire Smith, from Portsmouth, works in the office block across the road.

She said: ‘I didn’t see the accident itself but I saw that there was an ambulance.

‘I’m not sure if there was anyone taken to hospital – I just hope everyone’s okay.’

Fire crews left the scene 2.26pm.

A spokesman from South Central Ambulance Service said: ‘We were called to a road traffic collision at 2.06pm to an incident involving two vehicles.

‘We were alerted to the incident by a military co-responder.

‘One female casualty was treated at the scene but didn’t require hospital treatment.’

The vehicles have now been placed onto a recovery lorry, but there is still heavy congestion at the junction.

Police are said to be investigating the crash.