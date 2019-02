Have your say

A WOMAN has was injured when her car slammed into a telegraph pole last night.

Fire crews were called to Stubbington Lane, in Stubbington, at 7.41pm after reports of a Ford Fiesta car hit the street fixture.

Fire appliances from Gosport and Fareham stations were sent to the scene along with a fire officer.

One female patient was passed over to the ambulance service where she was then taken to hospital.