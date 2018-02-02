Work to start this year on £218m M27 upgrade

WORK on the smart motorway upgrade to the M27, which includes the Junction 10 improvements, is due to start this year after contracts were awarded.

In a joint venture between BAM Nuttall and Morgan Sindall, bmJV have won the £218m contract which will see the M27 between junctions 4 and 11 converted to create a four-lane dual carriageway.

This comes after Fareham Borough Council leader Councillor Sean Woodward met with Transport Secretary Chris Grayling to discuss Highways England designing the Junction 10 improvements alongside the smart motorway.

Cllr Woodward said: ‘It makes complete sense for Highways England to do the scheme because they are already designing the smart motorway.

‘The project will take a few years as the work starts at Junction 4, but it means housebuilding at Welborne can get underway.’