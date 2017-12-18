Young girl ‘in serious but stable condition’ after being hit by car outside secondary school

Have your say

A GIRL has been left in a serious but stable condition after a collision with a car after school.

Police were called to New Road by Swanmore College at 3.34pm after a pedestrian was hit by an Audi A4.

A spokesman from Hampshire Police said: ‘The pedestrian is reportedly a 12-year-old girl.

‘The road is now open.’

A spokesman from South Central Ambulance Service said: ‘We were called at 3.35pm to the incident.

‘The girl involved is approximately 12 years old.

‘We sent two ambulances and one of our rapid response cars out to the scene.

‘The girl has now been taken to University Hospital Southampton.

‘At the moment, she is in a serious but stable condition.’

South Central Ambulance Service believes that the family of the child involved has been informed of the incident by the police.