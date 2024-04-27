Travellers on Hayling Island Seafront issued order to move on
Travellers reportedly pitched up on Hayling Seafront Road car park on April 24 - but they have now been moved on. Police initially attended the site on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for the land owners, Havant Borough Council, said: Havant Borough Council officers along with the police have made contact with the encampment on Hayling Island. Yesterday (April 26), Portsmouth Magistrates Court served an order for removal on the site of the encampment. Those occupying the site have been duly informed.
“Some occupiers have now left the site, with due process continuing to be followed by the Council and partners including Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.”
