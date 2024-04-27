Travellers on Hayling Island Seafront issued order to move on

Travellers that set up on Hayling Island have been issued with an order to move on.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 27th Apr 2024, 12:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Travellers reportedly pitched up on Hayling Seafront Road car park on April 24 - but they have now been moved on. Police initially attended the site on Wednesday.

Travellers on Hayling Seafront Road car park have been moved on. Travellers on Hayling Seafront Road car park have been moved on.
Travellers on Hayling Seafront Road car park have been moved on.

A spokesperson for the land owners, Havant Borough Council, said: Havant Borough Council officers along with the police have made contact with the encampment on Hayling Island. Yesterday (April 26), Portsmouth Magistrates Court served an order for removal on the site of the encampment. Those occupying the site have been duly informed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Some occupiers have now left the site, with due process continuing to be followed by the Council and partners including Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.”

For more information about the Havant Borough Council, click here.

Related topics:Havant Borough CouncilPoliceHayling IslandHampshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.