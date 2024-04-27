Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Travellers reportedly pitched up on Hayling Seafront Road car park on April 24 - but they have now been moved on. Police initially attended the site on Wednesday.

Travellers on Hayling Seafront Road car park have been moved on.

A spokesperson for the land owners, Havant Borough Council, said: Havant Borough Council officers along with the police have made contact with the encampment on Hayling Island. Yesterday (April 26), Portsmouth Magistrates Court served an order for removal on the site of the encampment. Those occupying the site have been duly informed.

