Trekkie lecturer returns to the light side to organise Star Wars Day extravaganza

A UNIVERSITY lecturer has ditched his love of Star Trek to give students an intellectual insight into the greatest sci-fi series of all time.

Dr Lincoln Geraghty from the University of Portsmouth has arranged a Star Wars study day, which will be taking place at the university on Friday, May 4.

Darth Vader in a scene from Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Episode V, The Empire Strikes Back

Studying the Force: A Star Wars Symposium will get students to think critically about the franchise, from engagement with the expanded universe of novels and comics to fandom representation in media.

Dr Geraghty says that the day offers something a bit different for students as exam season looms.

He said: ‘This is the first time we have done this sort of thing – but it ties in well with everything else going on around us.

‘We have Comic Con coming up and Rogue One will be screened in Guildhall Square once our day is finished, so it all comes together.

Dr Lincoln Geraghty pictured with his collection of autographs from characters from Star Trek

‘Talking about Star Wars from a critical perspective is so fascinating, especially things like novels and comic books – because those are what kept us interested in the franchise before the prequel trilogy.

‘Since the Disney takeover that has gone out of the window a bit – so we will be exploring that, as well as the importance of the fandom culture around Star Wars.’

Following the seminars, a secret Star Wars screening will be held at 2pm, followed by a quiz that will give even the smartest Jedi on the council a run for their money.

Both the film screening and quiz will also be open to members of the public.

Dr Geraghty said: ‘We want everyone to come along and enjoy the day together – that is our goal.’

The lecturer is well-known for his love of Star Trek – but will this event finally bring him back to the light side of the force?

‘I love both franchises’ he said: ‘But I was brought up on Star Wars before I was a Trekkie, and I love the action-packed adventures of Luke Skywalker and co.’

For a full list of the day’s events go to creativespace.cci.port.ac.uk/event/studying-the-force-a-star-wars-symposium/.

To register for the event, search for Studying the Force: A Star Wars Symposium at eventbrite.com.