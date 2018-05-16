Two Gosport parks to get revamp

Have your say

WORK is underway to improve two play parks.

The play area at Grove Road recreation ground, in Gosport, is getting a major revamp for this summer, with a new play equipment and resurfacing.

The new play items include swings, rockers, roundabouts, climbing frames, hopscotch and activity panels.

The new-look site is expected to open next month.

Meanwhile, drainage is being improved at the new Alver Valley play park to improve conditions for families using the site. It comes after heavy rain caused issues.

Councillor Graham Burgess, chairman of the council’s community board, said: ‘Keeping our play areas up to date and well maintained is a top priority, because we know how important they are to families.’