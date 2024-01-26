Twenty two homes spanning over three postcodes in Fareham have been hit with an unexpected power outage this morning (January 26). This is the second outage today with an area of Southsea also being affected with a power cut that is now being addressed by an engineer on site.

The outage was first reported to SSEN (Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks) at 7:18am and the website's power outage tracker has confirmed that it is hoped that the problem will be resolved by 4pm. On the website it said: "We're very sorry for the power cut and are aware of a fault on our main network affecting 22 homes. This is affecting a large area and it's likely several streets in your area are affected by the same outage."