UPDATE: Man found dead after house fire

THE FAMILY of the man, found dead after a fire at a house in Paulsgrove, have been informed.

Two crews from Cosham alongside Portchester and Southsea firefighters attended the incident on the second floor of a two storey terraced home in Harleston Road with police last night.

A police spokesperson said: ‘We were called at 11.10pm on Saturday January 13 to a report of a fire at an address in Harleston Road, Paulsgrove.

‘Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service were already on scene and put out the fire.

‘A man was found inside the address and was pronounced dead at the scene.’

Firefighters used four sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reels, one covering jet, tactical ventilation and an aerial ladder platform to extinguish the fire.

All action was taken to prevent further spread of fire and smoke to neighbouring properties.

Hampshire Constabulary have notified next of kin and local crews will be in the area today to offer reassurance advice and support to neighbours.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and officers will remain at the address to carry out enquiries.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the reference number 44180016920.