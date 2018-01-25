UPDATE: Two taken to hospital after serious crash on one of Hampshire’s busiest motorway stretches

Have your say

Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on one of Hampshire’s busiest motorway stretches.

The M3 is shut southbound between junction 8 at Basingstoke and junction 9 at Winchester following the collision.

South Central Ambulance Service said on Twitter that a van and a car had collided, with the drivers of both taken to the University Hospital Southampton.

Highways England said emergency services were in attendance, and that drivers are being encouraged to seek alternative routes.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

‘The southbound carriageway is closed at junction 8, as is lane 2 of the northbound carriageway.

‘A diversion is in place.

‘The southbound carriageway is expected to be closed for most of the morning.

‘The northbound lane expected to be opened sooner.

‘We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we will update as soon as we can.’

There are delays of up to two hours southbound, according to traffic information service ROMANSE, and an hour northbound from Winchester.

A diversion is available from junction 8 onto the A303 westbound to its junction with the A34, with traffic then following the road south until junction 9 of the M3.