Van crashes into undergrowth after vehicle collision

A VAN ended up on the wrong side of road barrier following a single vehicle collision this morning near the A3(M).

Police were called to the incident early this morning.

A police spokesperson said: ‘We were called at 6.09am to reports of a single vehicle collision on the Hulbert Road roundabout in Waterlooville, near the A3(M).

‘A Volkswagen Transporter came off the road and came to rest in undergrowth.

‘No one was injured, but damage was caused to a barrier.

‘The road was closed to allow for recovery of the vehicle but has since been reopened.’