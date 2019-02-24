VICTORIOUS FESTIVAL 2019: Organiser drops big hint over headliner

A VICTORIOUS Festival organiser has dropped a big hint over who could be headlining on the Sunday of the extravaganza event.

Director of the festival, Andy Marsh, suggested Blue Monday could be performing as the lead act after posting a tweet with a picture showcasing the word 'Monday' – in the colour blue. Above the picture he wrote: 'Blue Sunday'.

Victorious Festival is planning to officially announce who the Sunday headliner will be this Thursday.

In previous years they have issued similar teasers of who could be headlining with the likes of Madness and Brian Wilson going on to play at the event.

If Blue Monday do perform, they will join the likes of Indie rock superstars Two Door Cinema Club, Rudimental, Bloc Party and Doves at Victorious.

The festival is taking place on Southsea Common over the August bank holiday weekend. Friday tickets are available from £30 and Saturday and Sunday at £35.