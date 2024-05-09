Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have disclosed the name of a videographer who died during a parachute jump last month.

Durham Police said Sam Cornwell, 46, from Hampshire, was skydiving on Saturday April 28 near Shotton airfield in County Durham, when his parachute failed to open. He suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene at South West Industrial Estate in Shotton.

The force said his death was being treated as ‘unexpected’ and inquires remain ongoing.

Sky-High Skydiving, which operates out of the airfield, previously said: “We are all deeply saddened by the loss of a close friend, colleague and talented member of our team, our skydiving family.” The firm said it was working with Durham Police and British Skydiving to investigate what happened.