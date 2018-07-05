Volunteers wanted to help Race for Life in its bid to raise almost £500,000 in Portsmouth this weekend

THE organisers of the Race for Life events in on Southsea Common this weekend have sent out an urgent request for volunteers.

Thousands of women – and hundreds of children – are expected to take part in a range of events, including the Pretty Muddy run on Saturday , and the 5k and 10k runs on Sunday. On Saturday there is also a Pretty Muddy kids event.

In total the weekend is on course to raise more than £420,000.

Some 3,600 people are signed up for the Pretty Muddy events, and 2,500 women are down for the 5k and 1,000 for the 10k.

But the organisers say they need more volunteers, particularly on Saturday.

Cancer Research UK spokeswoman Jenny Makin said that the event is not in doubt, and will definitely go ahead, but volunteers are needed in all areas, including administration, helping with the logistics of the event and marshalling.

‘It doesn’t help that there is the England game that day,’ she said. ‘But we would be grateful for people to help for any length of time. We will need help from 8am onwards to about 2pm.’

Anyone who wants to find out more can call organiser Jenny Ainsworth on 07831 296230 or email jenny.ainsworth@cancer.org.uk. You can also find out more details here.

There are still some places – but not many – left for participants. People can register on the day.