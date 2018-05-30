Walk to School week is a huge success for pupils

HUNDREDS of primary school pupils ditched their parents – and their cars – for Walk to School week this month.

The event, which is held every year, aims to get students out of their parents’ cars and putting feet on the pavement.

According to the organiser of the event at Gomer Junior School, in Gosport, Walk to School week was a major success.

Learning mentor Sarah Bottriell said: ‘The pupils have really got stuck into the event, which was great to see.

‘This year we put a new twist onto Walk to School week by adding rocks with the school logo on around the area – and had prizes for whoever found the most.

‘We would all meet on the beach before school – with a few children being dropped off by their parents – and would all walk together as a group.

‘There’s been a big difference in the number of cars parked outside the school.

‘It was nice to not only make the most of the fresh air, but also spend some quality time together before school.’