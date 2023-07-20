Staggeringly Good Brewery is once again putting on the epic event onboard HMS Warrior in Portsmouth's Historic Dockyard, this Friday and Saturday, July 21 and 22.

This year’s theme is the ‘The Lost City Of Gold’ and it’s going to be the pirate, beer, dinosaur, Aztec party of the decade. The festival will include more than 60 keg beers, 10 cask beers as well as specialist wines, mead and ciders from around the world, plus soft drinks for the non-beer-lovers or designated drivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be more than 30 guest breweries on ship all serving their own beers, and also some unmissable limited edition collaborations.

WarriorFest 2023

This year’s WarriorFest features the largest ever programme of bands and performances to date, with plenty of live acts and immersive interactive performers. But that’s not all, there is also an onboard treasure hunt, board games with DICE Portsmouth in the Captain’s Quarters and delicious street food at hand.

Festival organiser Jon Chapman said: "We are delighted to be returning for another year onboard HMS Warrior and look forward to seeing plenty of new and familiar faces. We especially appreciate those who make the effort to dress up and hopefully this year there will be lots of gold outfits and accessories to fit in with the 'Lost City of Gold' theme."