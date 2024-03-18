WATCH: Brewhouse & Kitchen in Southsea welcomes women to brew beer for International Women's Day

In order to celebrate the women of Hampshire, Brewhouse & Kitchen Southsea welcomed over 50 women to brew beer.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 18th Mar 2024, 15:22 GMT
The team at Brewhouse & Kitchen Southsea, located in Southsea Terrace, were joined by a number of women in the city who got involved in a day's worth of brewing beer in order to celebrate International Women's Day. As part of the day, women had the chance to brew a classic IPA which is one of the most common beers on offer - and the beer brewed by the women was sold on the bar with 10p from every pint going to Breast Cancer Research UK.

