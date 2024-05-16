WATCH: Drone footage captures stunning scenes of Spitbank Fort and No Man's Fort
Taking place on June 18, the auctioning of Spitbank Fort and No Man’s Fort will see a guide price of £1m each. The auction is being organised by Savills and this is a unique sale of the forts due to the significantly low price.
When No Man’s Fort was put on the market originally, it had a guide price of £4.25m but over time the price has seen multiple reductions in a bid to entice a buyer.
Robin Howeson, head of Savills Auctions said: “Throughout my career as an auctioneer I’ve seen several sea forts hit the market that have achieved impressive prices as buyers have sought to pursue these trophy assets. Having been carefully restored by the current owners, No Man’s and Spitbank Fort represent exceptional market value, each guided at £1 million. Both offer an opportunity like no other; a waterfront location, up to 99,000 sqft of space and a chance to champion the heritage and legacy of these iconic maritime structures.
“With pricing tailored to attract a suitable buyer(s), the forts have the potential for a variety of uses. I anticipate there to be a global interest from multiple buyer types looking to take the forts into their next chapter, whether that’s as a new commercial venture or residential home.”
The two forts not only come with an extremely unique location, but they are also equipped with some fantastic amenities. Located between the Isle of Wight and Portsmouth coastline is No Man’s Fort. This remarkable structure spans an impressive 99,000 square feet spread across four storeys. Previously run as a hotel, it features 23 spacious en-suite bedrooms, crew quarters and a variety of entertaining spaces including bars and restaurants accommodating up to 200 guests, a traditional English pub and even a nightclub. Completing its appeal is a rooftop terrace and BBQ area, providing uninterrupted views of the English coastline.
Spitbank Fort sits in the mouth of Portsmouth Harbour and offers 33,000 sqft of accommodation across three floors. Having historically served as a boutique retreat, the fort features nine spacious bedrooms, several event spaces (including a restaurant, bars and wine cave), a well-appointed games room and luxurious pool and spa facilities. Additionally, it offers a scenic rooftop terrace, a sun deck, and a cosy fire pit for guests to enjoy.
