WATCH: Get the drinks in - skilful Manuel prepares for flair bartending competition in London

NIFTY Manuel Karacsonyi is practising for a competition that will put his bottle-flipping skills to the test.

The 28-year-old is preparing for the World Flair Association freestyle competition at Roadhouse, in London.

Manuel Karacsonyi is preparing for a world flairing competition in Road House, London next month. Manual has been training hard at El Torro, Osbourne Road, Southsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman

He will be up against a number of people battling it out to be named Roadhouse World Flair Globe Trophy.

Manuel, from Southsea, has been practising his routine and tricks at a number of venues in Portsmouth.

He said: ‘Flair bartending is something I suddenly got into after first working behind bars. I started practising different tricks and had training to learn the more difficult flips. I was then given the opportunity to take part in a competition.

‘Since then, I have taken part in a few more and am hoping to compete next month in London. I am a little nervous but once I get on stage, the nerves go away.’

Manuel, who came fourth in a competition in Brighton last year, practises for five to eight hours a day.

He added: ‘It is one of those things where you just have to practise to get better. It requires a lot of skill and stability, it is a sport.’

The competition is on February 25.