WATCH: Incredible drone footage captures people using King George V Playing Fields football hub in Cosham
The footage has captured people taking full advantage of the brand new football pitches which are both 100 x 64m in size. Following on from major construction at the site, the idea is that there will be four 9v9 pitches, six 7v7 pitches and 12 5v5 pitches.
Portsmouth City Council has already agreed that Hampshire FA will run the King George V playing fields centre until 2039, saying it would help boost uptake in the city with the new all-weather pitches and better facilities, including the pavilion, being a huge boost for the game.
The development has been taking shape since February last year when it was put to Portsmouth City Council that there was a shortage of artificial grass pitches. For more information about the new football hub in Cosham, click here.