Marwell Zoo is taking part in the Big Give’s Green Match Fund and for one week only all donations will be doubled. From April 18 to 12noon today (April 25), every donation made will be matched by Big Give Champion Funder – The Postcode Green Trust. White-clawed crayfish are incredibly important to chalk streams, like the two right on Marwell’s doorstep in Hampshire – the River Itchen and River Test. The population has drastically declined since the 1970s as a result of habitat loss, pollution, disease and invasive species.

The zoo is hoping to achieve its fundraising goal of £20,000 in order to open a brand new breeding centre on-site so that experts can work to try and protect this species. The centre will also be open to visitors so people can see first-hand how important it is to breed white-clawed crayfish.

Dr Will Justice, Director of Animal Care at Marwell Zoo, said: “Marwell is probably best known for its more exotic animals and for our conservation work with big cats, Grevy’s zebra and Scimitar-horned oryx, but we’ve been working for over 30 years to support the recovery of nature and wildlife here in Hampshire and across the southcoast too.