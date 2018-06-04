WATCH: Mutiny Festival 2018: Friends of Tommy Cowan pay emotional tribute to dead pal during tribute balloon release

Have your say

FRIENDS of Tommy Cowan have spoken out about the security measures at Mutiny Festival during an emotional tribute.

Yesterday a group who attended uniformed services lessons at South Downs College with Tommy gathered at Fort Purbrook to remember the young lad and released balloons in his memory.

Tommy Cowan's college friends 'Picture: Vernon Nash (180391-0010) PPP-180306-193029006

Louis Vickers, 20, who was at the ceremony, said: ‘There’s no way we can fully stop all people taking drugs at festivals, but I believe more measures should have been put in place at Mutiny Festival.

‘We’re all devastated and I think there should have been more security at the event.’

Tommy died after falling ill at Mutiny Festival on Saturday, May 26.

The 20-year-old dad-of-one collapsed on King George V Playing Fields, at 7.30pm, after festival organisers had warned of a ‘bad batch’ of drugs on-site.

But the group remembered their happy times with Tommy, smiling as they released the blue balloons with a view of the Solent.

Louis added: ‘I was good friends with Tommy, we shared many laughs.

‘He was a really cheerful fella, always joking around – definitely one of those people who stands out.’

Tommy left behind a girlfriend and his one-year-old son Milo.

He was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham after he fell ill, but later died, along with 18-year-old Georgia Jones, who fell unwell at 7.10pm.

Georgia’s mother said her daughter had taken two pills.

Festival organiser Luke Betts cancelled the second day of the event and spoke of his devastation at what had happened.

Five people were arrested concerning the supply of Class A drugs and all have been released from custody, but remain under investigation.

They are a 21-year-old woman from Waterlooville, a 21-year-old man from Havant, a 20-year-old man from Havant, a 20-year-old man from Waterlooville, and a 22-year-old man from Cosham.

Tommy’s grieving dad Damian Cowan, 43, paid tribute to his ‘brilliant’ son in The News last week.