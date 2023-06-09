The blaze started in Winchester Road, Fratton, last night. Concerned neighbour Kris Johnson, 39, was one of the nearby residents who tried to stop the inferno spreading.

He spotted the blaze when leaving his house at 10.15pm and ran to grab his ladders and hose. He told The News: ‘I noticed a glow in my rear garden and at first I thought it was my solar lights. I first heard the fire, then got my ladders and climbed up over the back wall and saw the garden was ablaze.

Neighbour Kris Johnson, of Fratton, tried to contain the fire with a garden hose until the emergency services arrived. The blaze broke out last night (May 8) in Winchester Road.

‘I grabbed my hose and tried to use it, although it didn’t have enough pressure. I tried to tackle the fire while my neighbour called the fire brigade.’

Fire crews were at the scene ten minutes later, Mr Johnson said. The owner of K Building and Plastering Services added that the blaze quickly took hold from where it started and spread to the two neighbouring green spaces.

Video footage shows the 39-year-old and others trying to use gardens hoses to stop the permeating flames. ‘I was concerned about it spreading to our property as I have a lot of timber fencing,’ he said.

‘I was also worried about the people in the other houses and gardens, so I just thought on my feet and try and keep it at bay. I had to try and do something. The fire brigade arrived shortly afterwards and saved the evening.

A screenshot of the fire which broke out in Winchester Road, Fratton. Picture: Kris Johnson.

‘The main garden was completely ablaze, covering all the grass and the decking. The fencing was covered in flames and the rear kitchen was on fire. It was extremely hot and quite loud. There were a few explosions from what I assume were gas canisters. It was quite frightening.’

As previously reported, watch manager Simon Morford, of Southsea Fire Station, said two adults and two children – aged two and five – managed to escape the inferno by climbing out of the first floor window. Two dogs were also treated at the scene.