BREAKING

WATCH: Osborne View - fire service gives an update following the heartbreaking blaze in Hill Head near Fareham

The fire which has ripped through a much-loved pub in Hill Head has been extinguished as the fire service gave an update about the next steps to ensure the area is safe.
By Joe Williams
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 13:31 GMT
Speaking to The News, Incident Commander Simon Whelan explained that fire officers were dampening the last of the flames and working with the gas network SGN to ensure the area is safe.

He also explained the next steps as to investigating the course of the fire and when the roads may be able to reopen.

To hear his update watch the video embedded in this story.

