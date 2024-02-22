WATCH: Osborne View - fire service gives an update following the heartbreaking blaze in Hill Head near Fareham
The fire which has ripped through a much-loved pub in Hill Head has been extinguished as the fire service gave an update about the next steps to ensure the area is safe.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Speaking to The News, Incident Commander Simon Whelan explained that fire officers were dampening the last of the flames and working with the gas network SGN to ensure the area is safe.
He also explained the next steps as to investigating the course of the fire and when the roads may be able to reopen.
To hear his update watch the video embedded in this story.