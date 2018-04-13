WATCH: Pompey players show their support for Rowans Hospice Moonlit Memories Walk

POMPEY players united to get behind a charitable cause set up to remember lost loved ones.

Youngsters at Portsmouth Football Club have pledged their support for the Moonlit Memories Walk, held each year by The Rowans Hospice.

Denise Fry and Teresa Jeffery from The Rowans Hospice with Pompey player Jack Whatmough ''Picture: Malcolm Wells (180412-4485)

Set to return for 2018 at 10pm on Saturday, June 9, the sponsored night walk will see hundreds stroll in unison for a choice of six or 10 miles – lighting candles in memory of late family and friends along the way.

Registration for the much-loved fixture is now open and it will begin and end at Castle Field in Southsea – visiting Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Portsmouth Cathedral and the Yomper among other landmarks.

Backing the event for 2018, Pompey full-back Anton Walkes met representatives from The Rowans Hospice yesterday afternoon.

The 21-year-old said: ‘This is all about coming together as a community and making sure we give back.

‘All these groups of people doing their thing and showing their support in which ever way they can is nice to see and be part of.

‘Everybody goes through things, we can’t run away from them – but it’s all about being respectful and cherishing those moments you’ve got with people.’

New for 2018, the Moonlit Memories Walk will allow children aged 11-and-over to take part if they are accompanied by an adult.

Teresa Jeffery, the ‘in memory fundraiser’ for the hospice, said: ‘We’re so pleased to be backed by Pompey – they are always so supportive of the hospice.

‘We’ve got 800 people registered for the walk at the moment and we’re looking to get at least 1,000 signed up again this year – as well as our 200 fabulous volunteers of course.’

Like many who get involved, Rowans community fundraiser, Denise Fry, first took part after her family was rocked by the death of her brother, David Prew.

She said: ‘The reason I really enjoy this is because The Rowans helped my brother when he had motor neurone disease. They were brilliant at supporting him, giving him his dignity and making him feel like a human being.’

Registration to the Moonlit Memories Walk is £20 – with a pledge to raise £200 – and closes at 11.55pm on June 4.

To sign up, visit rowanshospice.co.uk/walk.